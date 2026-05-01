Friday, May 01, 2026
Now the Green Party struggles with an anti-semitism scandal
Guardian reports that a Green Party local election candidate has been arrested on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred for allegedly posting anti-Semitic content on social media.
The paper says that the Metropolitan Police arrested two women under the Public Order Act, one confirmed as one of the party’s candidates, on Thursday morning:
The posts, seen by The Telegraph, are alleged to have included comments from one of the women such as: “ramming a synagogue isn’t anti-Semitism, it’s revenge.”
A now-deleted post from one of the women also claimed the government was overrepresented with “Zionist Jews”, and another allegedly included a picture of a serpent marked with the Star of David choking the world.
The Met Police said: “Police have arrested two women, aged 57 and 54, on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred online, an offence under section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986.
“They remain in police custody. The arrests follow an investigation launched after concerns were reported to police on Tuesday, 21 April about antisemitic material that had been posted online.”
A Green Party spokesperson said: “This is now a police matter. We won't be commenting at this stage."
The arrests came hours after two Jewish men were stabbed in an alleged terror attack in Golders Green.
The stabbings are the latest in a series of attacks on the Jewish community in north-west London in recent weeks and have prompted calls for urgent action, as well as accusations the government has not done enough to tackle antisemitism.
Anti-semitism was a huge problem for Labour under Corbyn, let's hope that the problem hasn't spread to the Green Party.
The paper says that the Metropolitan Police arrested two women under the Public Order Act, one confirmed as one of the party’s candidates, on Thursday morning:
The posts, seen by The Telegraph, are alleged to have included comments from one of the women such as: “ramming a synagogue isn’t anti-Semitism, it’s revenge.”
A now-deleted post from one of the women also claimed the government was overrepresented with “Zionist Jews”, and another allegedly included a picture of a serpent marked with the Star of David choking the world.
The Met Police said: “Police have arrested two women, aged 57 and 54, on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred online, an offence under section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986.
“They remain in police custody. The arrests follow an investigation launched after concerns were reported to police on Tuesday, 21 April about antisemitic material that had been posted online.”
A Green Party spokesperson said: “This is now a police matter. We won't be commenting at this stage."
The arrests came hours after two Jewish men were stabbed in an alleged terror attack in Golders Green.
The stabbings are the latest in a series of attacks on the Jewish community in north-west London in recent weeks and have prompted calls for urgent action, as well as accusations the government has not done enough to tackle antisemitism.
Anti-semitism was a huge problem for Labour under Corbyn, let's hope that the problem hasn't spread to the Green Party.
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