However, other parties argue that the money from the Thailand-based businessman falls within rules requiring MPs to declare any potentially relevant gifts or donations received in the 12 months before entering parliament:



Daniel Greenbergh, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, is understood to have begun an investigation under rule 5 of the code of conduct obliging MPs to “fulfil conscientiously” requirements relating to their registration of interests.



It states that new MPs must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election. This must be done within one month of their election, and they must register any change in those registrable interests within 28 days.



If the investigation finds Farage committed a particularly serious breach of parliamentary declaration rules, he could be suspended from the Commons. A suspension of 10 days or more could trigger a recall petition, potentially forcing him to fight again for his Clacton seat.



There is no fixed timetable for investigations by the commissioner as individual cases vary in complexity.



A speech Farage was to give on Thursday evening to supporters in Sunderland, a key target for Reform, was “temporarily postponed” by the party after the investigation was announced.



Reform said the reason for the postponement was “the chaos in government and an impending Labour leadership race”. However, news of the investigation has overshadowed attempts by the party to capitalise on its historic breakthrough in the elections last week.



A Reform UK spokesperson said: “Mr Farage’s office is in communications with the parliamentary commissioner for standards. He has always been clear that this was a personal, unconditional gift and no rules were broken. We look forward to this being put to bed once and for all.”



Farage also faces the prospect of a second inquiry after the Electoral Commission – the independent body that oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK – received a complaint from the Conservatives over the £5m from Harborne.



The elections watchdog has told the Tories it is considering the complaint and will respond by the end of the week. It had said earlier that it would respond to the Conservatives by 12 May, after the elections in Scotland, Wales and parts of England.



The outcome of these investigations will be awaited with bated breath,

The Guardian reports that Nigel Farage is facing a formal investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog over a £5m gift from the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.The paper says that Farage, who received the money weeks before announcing he would stand as a candidate in the 2024 general election, has said the gift was intended to cover his personal security costs and therefore did not need to be declared.