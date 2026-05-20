



The first trains between Old Oak Common in west London and Birmingham Curzon Street will now start running between 2036 and 2039, with the full railway running from London Euston to join the west coast mainline in Staffordshire scheduled to be completed between 2040 and 2043.



Alexander said the forecasts were “built on solid foundations with credible estimates as ranges”, after a 15-month review conducted by HS2 Ltd’s chief executive, Mark Wild, on taking up the post.



She blamed the Conservative government for standing by and watching “the world’s most expensive slow-motion car crash”, saying that Labour had inherited a “litany of failure”.



While inflation played a part, Alexander said two-thirds of the budget increase was due to works being missed from the scope of the original plans, underestimates and inefficient delivery.



She added: “I can confirm that the previous government spent most of HS2’s budget without laying a single mile of track. That is the shocking legacy … If it seems like an obscene increase in times and costs, that is because it is. And if it seems like I’m angry, I am.”



She said the government had considered cancelling the entire project, but that “it could cost almost as much to cancel the line as finish it”.



Alexander promised: “We will deliver HS2 to completion.”



However, she said trains would be operated at lower speeds, to save about £2.5bn, reducing the top speed from about 225mph to about nearly 200mph (360km/h to 320km/h) , in line with most international standards. The original design, she said, had been “a massively overspecced folly … If we were a country the size of China I could understand it”.



The change reduces the cost and time needed for testing new trains, as well as cutting the specifications of the control and signalling system. Plans to build the line with automatic train operation – a guidance system normally only used on the busiest urban rail lines with high-frequency services – are expected to be dropped.



She said Wild and HS2 Ltd’s chair, Mike Brown, “have an almost impossible task on their hands” to turn the project around, but would be managing contracts properly with improved oversight.



How this project got so out of hand is difficult to believe. Government capital schemes have a history of running late and over-budget, but this really takes the biscuit.



Meanwhile, as the cost rises the Barnett conssequential that Wales should be receiving on this project is going up as well. Perhaps the new Welsh Government will make that point to the Prime Minister and Chancellor.