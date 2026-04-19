Sunday, April 19, 2026
Majority of voters would rather rejoin the EU than compromise on deal
Nation Cymru tells us that a recent report has found that voters are more likely to support openly advocating for the UK to rejoin the EU than any “halfway house” deal.
The news site adds that the findings come in response to the planned UK-EU reset legislation set to be part of the King’s Speech package set out by the Prime Minister on May 13 involving a new law to allow single market rules to be adopted through secondary legislation:
The Best for Britain report has used recent YouGov polling to establish that the Government’s current plan has broad but shallow support, claiming that many voters are “holding their noses” in the hopes of something better.
Polling suggests 61% of people in the UK support building closer ties and establishing deeper alignment with the EU, but just 19% express strong support.
However, when faced with the options for that reset, becoming a member of the EU is the most popular choice, with 53% approval.
That is compared with other options such as joining the EU single market, negotiating a UK-EU customs union or diverging further from the EU.
“It’s plain to see little appetite exists for the halfway houses of a customs union or single market entry, relative to the resounding and deeply felt support for EU membership,” said Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain.
The report also indicated that support for the EU is highest among Labour (83%), Liberal Democrat (84%) and Green Party (82%) supporters.
Some 39% of Conservatives also support that policy, along with 18% of Reform UK voters, according to the YouGov survey.
The polling also suggests that parties advocating for EU membership actually increases support from Labour, Lib Dem and Green backers.
The YouGov data is extrapolated from two surveys of more than 4,000 voters from across the political spectrum, from September 2025 and March 2026.
This is obviously a reaction to the current situation with Trump and the Middle East, but it is also an opportunity to move closer to the EU, and it is one we should take.
The news site adds that the findings come in response to the planned UK-EU reset legislation set to be part of the King’s Speech package set out by the Prime Minister on May 13 involving a new law to allow single market rules to be adopted through secondary legislation:
The Best for Britain report has used recent YouGov polling to establish that the Government’s current plan has broad but shallow support, claiming that many voters are “holding their noses” in the hopes of something better.
Polling suggests 61% of people in the UK support building closer ties and establishing deeper alignment with the EU, but just 19% express strong support.
However, when faced with the options for that reset, becoming a member of the EU is the most popular choice, with 53% approval.
That is compared with other options such as joining the EU single market, negotiating a UK-EU customs union or diverging further from the EU.
“It’s plain to see little appetite exists for the halfway houses of a customs union or single market entry, relative to the resounding and deeply felt support for EU membership,” said Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain.
The report also indicated that support for the EU is highest among Labour (83%), Liberal Democrat (84%) and Green Party (82%) supporters.
Some 39% of Conservatives also support that policy, along with 18% of Reform UK voters, according to the YouGov survey.
The polling also suggests that parties advocating for EU membership actually increases support from Labour, Lib Dem and Green backers.
The YouGov data is extrapolated from two surveys of more than 4,000 voters from across the political spectrum, from September 2025 and March 2026.
This is obviously a reaction to the current situation with Trump and the Middle East, but it is also an opportunity to move closer to the EU, and it is one we should take.
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