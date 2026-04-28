Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Labour MPs plotting against Starmer
The Guardian reports that Labour figures from across rival factions have begun circulating informal proposals for an “orderly transition” of power away from Keir Starmer.
The paper says that MPs have shifted discussions from speculating about whether the prime minister could be removed to how – including timelines, potential triggers and the mechanics of forcing a leadership contest:
One Labour MP said: “There have been conversations about process. When the time comes, and if the numbers are there, a process will be found.”
With no formal mechanism to remove a sitting prime minister, attention has turned to how political pressure can be applied, with one senior party source warning poor local election results could trigger junior ministerial resignations, which would provide “cover for someone to come out from behind”.
Starmer has said he is determined to lead Labour into the next general election, but his allies acknowledge he does not have for ever to convince his party. A source speculated the prime minister had nine months to persuade MPs that he can turn things around.
Senior MPs said it was “overstated” to suggest any one faction was leading efforts to oust Starmer, with figures across the party instead engaging in a range of discussions.
There are competing claims about where the push is coming from. One figure claimed allies of Andy Burnham were driving calls for a longer transition to allow him to return to parliament before any leadership contest, while others suggested MPs aligned with Wes Streeting were behind efforts to accelerate the process.
Some MPs said rival camps were trying to shape the narrative around any move, reflecting a wider disagreement over timing and strategy across the parliamentary Labour party.
It is clear there is growing frustration among backbenchers that no potential successor had yet set out a clear direction, with one saying none of the names that had been touted were “actually putting a full-on manifesto forward”.
One MP said there was now near-universal concern across the PLP. “We need an orderly transition,” they said, adding: “Most people think it’s over for Starmer.”
A senior backbencher said morale across the party was at “rock bottom” with frustration spreading rapidly over the last week.
We've been here before of course, with the abortive attempts by Labour MPs to force Gordon Brown out prior to the 2010 General Election. Will these latest plotters be any more successful?
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