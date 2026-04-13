Monday, April 13, 2026
Is the UK moving closer to the EU?
Guardian reports that Ministers are planning to fundamentally reshape Britain’s relationship with the European Union, with new legislation that could result in the UK signing up to EU single market rules without a normal parliamentary vote.
The paper says that they understand that ministers are bracing to face down opposition to a “dynamic alignment” with the EU from those who “scream treason” over the powers in a new EU-UK reset bill.
After weeks of Donald Trump’s war with Iran that have exposed the fragility of the UK’s damaged special relationship with the US, ministers argue the move will add billions to the UK economy, help temper the cost of the conflict and boost sluggish productivity.
A new bill, which will bring into force the food and drink trade deal with the EU, will contain powers enabling the government to dynamically align with Europe on areas where it has already made agreements. But it will also allow the UK to quickly implement evolving single market rules if it determines it is in the national interest, without having to face full parliamentary scrutiny each time.
The move is possible under so-called Henry VIII powers, named after the 1539 law that allowed the monarch to rule by decree, which allow ministers to approve laws without full scrutiny from parliament using secondary legislation.
The bill will enable deals the government is negotiating on food and drink and emissions trading to come into force, and allow it to follow future EU changes in these areas.
But the Guardian understands that if the new bill – expected to be introduced before the summer – is passed, negotiators could seek to adopt EU rules on everything from cars to farming using secondary legislation.
Parliament can either approve or reject secondary legislation, but cannot amend it, which would probably mean MPs will “rubber-stamp” new deals rather than debate and vote on every one. Any blocking votes would be likely to cause issues with the EU, and could spark retaliatory action. A source said: “We are clear parliament will have a role for new deals and on new EU laws applying under those deals.”
Thia is interesting and very welcome. With Trump increasingly out of control, our destiny lies with Europe and it is pleasing that the UK government has started to recognise that.
The paper says that they understand that ministers are bracing to face down opposition to a “dynamic alignment” with the EU from those who “scream treason” over the powers in a new EU-UK reset bill.
After weeks of Donald Trump’s war with Iran that have exposed the fragility of the UK’s damaged special relationship with the US, ministers argue the move will add billions to the UK economy, help temper the cost of the conflict and boost sluggish productivity.
A new bill, which will bring into force the food and drink trade deal with the EU, will contain powers enabling the government to dynamically align with Europe on areas where it has already made agreements. But it will also allow the UK to quickly implement evolving single market rules if it determines it is in the national interest, without having to face full parliamentary scrutiny each time.
The move is possible under so-called Henry VIII powers, named after the 1539 law that allowed the monarch to rule by decree, which allow ministers to approve laws without full scrutiny from parliament using secondary legislation.
The bill will enable deals the government is negotiating on food and drink and emissions trading to come into force, and allow it to follow future EU changes in these areas.
But the Guardian understands that if the new bill – expected to be introduced before the summer – is passed, negotiators could seek to adopt EU rules on everything from cars to farming using secondary legislation.
Parliament can either approve or reject secondary legislation, but cannot amend it, which would probably mean MPs will “rubber-stamp” new deals rather than debate and vote on every one. Any blocking votes would be likely to cause issues with the EU, and could spark retaliatory action. A source said: “We are clear parliament will have a role for new deals and on new EU laws applying under those deals.”
Thia is interesting and very welcome. With Trump increasingly out of control, our destiny lies with Europe and it is pleasing that the UK government has started to recognise that.
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