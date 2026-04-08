Wednesday, April 08, 2026
Is Starmer facing another row with Labour rebels?
Independent reports that one of Sir Keir Starmer’s top allies has paved the way for another fight with MPs over benefits cuts, calling for “further reform” to Britain’s welfare bill.
The paper says that in a move that risks a repeat of last year’s chaotic U-turn, which sparked questions over the prime minister’s authority, education secretary Bridget Phillipson said there “needs to be further reform to the social security system for people to get back into work”:
Last year, Sir Keir attempted to impose welfare reforms that would have saved around £5bn per year, but he was forced to U-turn on the majority of the cuts at the last minute following a furious revolt by Labour backbenchers.
The government was facing a humiliating defeat, with more than 120 Labour MPs having signed a rebel amendment seeking to kill the welfare bill.
There is now a growing expectation that the government will attempt fresh reforms in the autumn to slash the ballooning welfare bill.
Speaking to The Independent after the government lifted the two-child benefit cap this week, Ms Phillipson insisted that the move – which is expected to lift 450,000 children out of poverty – “shows the Labour government is on the side of working people”, but she also failed to rule out further welfare cuts at the next Budget.
The education secretary said: “All changes that we consider at a Budget will be taken and considered by the chancellor at that time.
“And of course, we do believe that there needs to be further reform to the social security system for people to get back into work.”
Whatever the government has planned, the timing of this intervention just before the May elections could well be unfortunate, especially with elections due in four weeks.
The paper says that in a move that risks a repeat of last year’s chaotic U-turn, which sparked questions over the prime minister’s authority, education secretary Bridget Phillipson said there “needs to be further reform to the social security system for people to get back into work”:
Last year, Sir Keir attempted to impose welfare reforms that would have saved around £5bn per year, but he was forced to U-turn on the majority of the cuts at the last minute following a furious revolt by Labour backbenchers.
The government was facing a humiliating defeat, with more than 120 Labour MPs having signed a rebel amendment seeking to kill the welfare bill.
There is now a growing expectation that the government will attempt fresh reforms in the autumn to slash the ballooning welfare bill.
Speaking to The Independent after the government lifted the two-child benefit cap this week, Ms Phillipson insisted that the move – which is expected to lift 450,000 children out of poverty – “shows the Labour government is on the side of working people”, but she also failed to rule out further welfare cuts at the next Budget.
The education secretary said: “All changes that we consider at a Budget will be taken and considered by the chancellor at that time.
“And of course, we do believe that there needs to be further reform to the social security system for people to get back into work.”
Whatever the government has planned, the timing of this intervention just before the May elections could well be unfortunate, especially with elections due in four weeks.
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