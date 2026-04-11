



It was estimated that to maintain the children for about 40 weeks the relief fund would need to raise over £2,000. To this end the mayor sent out 600 letters appealing for support and assistance.

I think it is commonly known that a large number of people left the UK, and South Wales in particular, to fight the fascists in the Spanish civil war. In fact, the South Wales Miners Musuem, now relocated to Y Storfa in Swansea City Centre, has a huge amount of material about those prepared to fight and die for the cause. It is not so well known that Swansea hosted refugees who had undertaken the reverse journey. Swansea University's history website reports that in May 1937, nearly 4,000 children arrived in Southampton aboard the Habana, fleeing the horrors of the Spanish Civil War. Among them were around 400 Basque children destined for Wales, a country with little direct connection to Spain but a growing sense of solidarity and humanitarian agency.The author of this piece, Louise Miskell says that while many local communities rallied around the displaced children, the realities of welcome, integration, and eventual repatriation reveal a far more complex and often fragile response:Louise Miskell says that despite efforts to integrate the children, the question of their eventual repatriation loomed large:The council's archive service has a lot more about these children here , including the story of how the mayor of Swansea, Richard Henry, launched the Swansea Spanish Refugee Children Relief Fund to help fund their keep.

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