Thursday, April 09, 2026
Another leading Reform politician quits party
Nation Cymru reports that a prominent Reform Wales figure has announced she will leave the party citing “serious concerns” over parachuted Senedd election candidates and allegations of racism.
The news site says that former UKIP Assembly Member for South Wales West Caroline Jones told followers on Facebook on Tuesday (April 7) that she had quit Reform UK 24 hours ago but had not received any acknowledgment from senior party officials:
In a statement to Facebook she wrote: “It has been over 24 hours since I have formally submitted my resignation from the Reform UK party.
“After more than 13 years representing our community, this has not been an easy decision.
“I genuinely believed this party could bring the change Wales needs. Sadly, my experience and that of many others has shown that this is not the case.
“Over recent months, I, along with other dedicated members, have raised serious concerns about the way candidates have been selected in Wales.
“Local members who have worked tirelessly within their communities often at significant personal cost have been overlooked, while individuals with little or no connection to those constituencies have been placed into positions.
“This has caused deep frustration and disappointment among hardworking members, candidates and supporters who have given their time, energy and resources in good faith.”
She added: “Even more concerning, some of those parachuted into constituencies have brought further reputational damage through conduct that has been publicly questioned, including allegations relating to racism and discrimination.
“This has embarrassed many of us who have worked hard to represent our communities with integrity and respect.
“I formally submitted my resignation and raised these concerns directly. Nearly 24 hours later, I have received no response—something that has become all too familiar.
“This continued lack of engagement reflects the wall of silence that many of us have experienced when trying to seek clarity and accountability.
“I have made repeated attempts over time to seek honest answers from within the party, including writing formally and speaking to those I believed to be colleagues and friends.
“Unfortunately, I have consistently been met with silence.
“I have always believed in openness, accountability and respect for those who serve their communities.
“When those principles are not upheld, it becomes impossible to continue.
“I want to thank everyone who has supported me over the years. It has been an honour to represent you, and I remain deeply committed to our community.
“This decision is about integrity, and about standing up for what is right.
“I will continue to stand for the values we all believe in—putting people, community and country first.
“I remain committed to serving our community, veterans and anyone who needs my support.”
This is in fact the third time Caroline Jones has quit a political party founded by or led by Nigel Farage. She was first elected for UKIP as a member of the Welsh Assembly, now Senedd, from 2016 to 2018, but left the party to sit as an independent in 2018.
She then joined the newly formed Brexit Party group in the assembly, but quit again to sit as an independent due to disagreements with their anti-devolution stance.
She formed the short-lived Independent Alliance for Reform Assembly group in October 2020, serving as the group’s leader until the 2021 election, which she lost, before rejoining Reform UK two years later and more recently served as the party’s spokesperson for Bridgend.
What is it that people say about doing the same thing over and over again but expecting a differnt result?
The news site says that former UKIP Assembly Member for South Wales West Caroline Jones told followers on Facebook on Tuesday (April 7) that she had quit Reform UK 24 hours ago but had not received any acknowledgment from senior party officials:
In a statement to Facebook she wrote: “It has been over 24 hours since I have formally submitted my resignation from the Reform UK party.
“After more than 13 years representing our community, this has not been an easy decision.
“I genuinely believed this party could bring the change Wales needs. Sadly, my experience and that of many others has shown that this is not the case.
“Over recent months, I, along with other dedicated members, have raised serious concerns about the way candidates have been selected in Wales.
“Local members who have worked tirelessly within their communities often at significant personal cost have been overlooked, while individuals with little or no connection to those constituencies have been placed into positions.
“This has caused deep frustration and disappointment among hardworking members, candidates and supporters who have given their time, energy and resources in good faith.”
She added: “Even more concerning, some of those parachuted into constituencies have brought further reputational damage through conduct that has been publicly questioned, including allegations relating to racism and discrimination.
“This has embarrassed many of us who have worked hard to represent our communities with integrity and respect.
“I formally submitted my resignation and raised these concerns directly. Nearly 24 hours later, I have received no response—something that has become all too familiar.
“This continued lack of engagement reflects the wall of silence that many of us have experienced when trying to seek clarity and accountability.
“I have made repeated attempts over time to seek honest answers from within the party, including writing formally and speaking to those I believed to be colleagues and friends.
“Unfortunately, I have consistently been met with silence.
“I have always believed in openness, accountability and respect for those who serve their communities.
“When those principles are not upheld, it becomes impossible to continue.
“I want to thank everyone who has supported me over the years. It has been an honour to represent you, and I remain deeply committed to our community.
“This decision is about integrity, and about standing up for what is right.
“I will continue to stand for the values we all believe in—putting people, community and country first.
“I remain committed to serving our community, veterans and anyone who needs my support.”
This is in fact the third time Caroline Jones has quit a political party founded by or led by Nigel Farage. She was first elected for UKIP as a member of the Welsh Assembly, now Senedd, from 2016 to 2018, but left the party to sit as an independent in 2018.
She then joined the newly formed Brexit Party group in the assembly, but quit again to sit as an independent due to disagreements with their anti-devolution stance.
She formed the short-lived Independent Alliance for Reform Assembly group in October 2020, serving as the group’s leader until the 2021 election, which she lost, before rejoining Reform UK two years later and more recently served as the party’s spokesperson for Bridgend.
What is it that people say about doing the same thing over and over again but expecting a differnt result?
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