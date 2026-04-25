



The pier is free for the public to walk along and enjoy. At the end you can visit the new RNLI Lifeboat house and take in the breathtaking panoramic views, however it is still in the middle of continued restoration work, which is needed to secure the structure for the future.

Mumbles Pier was opened to the public on the 10th May 1898, the project was carried out by seasoned pier specialists Mayoh and Haley and was overseen and designed by celebrated Victorian engineer W.Sutcliffe Marsh.The pier's website says that the 835ft structure cost £10,000 to complete, and its completion which was relatively late in the history of Piers, takes on many of the architectural successes learnt from other piers all over the country. They add that along with the opening of the Pier came the extension of the Mumbles Railway line from Oystermouth to the newly built Pier Terminus:It was officially opened by Lady Jenkins, on 10th May 1898, along with the new line of the Mumbles Railway Co, an extension from Oystermouth to Mumbles Head. Local schoolchildren were given a half-day holiday in celebration of these major events. In addition to the building cost of £10,000, another £40,000 was spent on improvements such as the Skating Rink and Bandstand.The structure is set against the backdrop of a 200 year old lighthouse, a 145 year old lifeboat station and Swansea Bay, which for some reason has been compared to the Bay of Naples.

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