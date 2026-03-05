

🔴 Threatened to seize Greenland — Danish sovereign territory

🔴 Threatened Canada with annexation

🔴 Undermined NATO's Article 5 mutual defence commitment

🔴 Backed Israel through ICC arrest warrants and genocide investigations

🔴 Bombed Iran without international mandate

🔴 Now following Spain's refusal to allow him to use their bases. he threatened to fly military aircraft into their territory, a NATO ally, without permission



Why should he be surprised then, when those same allies are reluctant to fall into line behind a campaign of agression against a country that offers no direct threat to them or the USA, has no clear objectives or end game and appears to be largely motivated by a desire to distract attention from the Epstein files?



And as for his view on Winston Churchill, Trump has got that wrong as well. Churchill pursued the 'special relationship' because it was in the UK's best interests to do so. He always put the UK's interests first, and whether you agree with him or not, that is what Starmer is doing as well.



Starmer is quite right to avoid dragging the UK into this conflict and he should continue to hold that position. After all there is a good chance that Churchill would have done the same.

