.comment-link {margin-left:.6em;}

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Swansea's Albert Hall

If you want a bite to eat in Swansea, then one of the many alternatives is the food hall in the newly refurbished Albert Hall. It is the latest incarnation of this historic grade II listed building.

The website Save Britain's Heritage featured the Albert Hall as their building of the month in January 2021. They point out that the building opened in in 1864 as a music hall which hosted speeches by some of the big names in Victorian society including Charles Dickens, Oscar Wilde and David Lloyd George.

They say that after it ceased use as a music hall in 1922, it served as a cinema and a bingo hall, before finally closing in 2007. It even hosted a showing of Jaws in 1975. At that time, having stood standing empty and deteriorating since 2007, they argued that the hall (pictured below as it was) was in desperate need of restoration and new use.
A multi-million pound regeneration project in 2024 has now injected new life into the building, transforming it into a vibrant multi-purpose venue that caters to the entire community. At its heart is a bustling food hall (pictured right) with independent stalls, with private dining areas and a dedicated children’s play centre, offering entertainment for all ages. The building also houses offices for local businesses and offers serviced accommodation for visitors, providing a space for work and leisure.

A good example of repurposing a listed building for modern life.

Labels:


# posted by Peter Black : 6:00 AM
Comments: Post a Comment



<< Home

This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?