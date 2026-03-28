Saturday, March 28, 2026
Swansea's Albert Hall
The website Save Britain's Heritage featured the Albert Hall as their building of the month in January 2021. They point out that the building opened in in 1864 as a music hall which hosted speeches by some of the big names in Victorian society including Charles Dickens, Oscar Wilde and David Lloyd George.
They say that after it ceased use as a music hall in 1922, it served as a cinema and a bingo hall, before finally closing in 2007. It even hosted a showing of Jaws in 1975. At that time, having stood standing empty and deteriorating since 2007, they argued that the hall (pictured below as it was) was in desperate need of restoration and new use.
A good example of repurposing a listed building for modern life.
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