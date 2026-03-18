

The paper says that some of the videos the Reform leader has sold include ones in which he endorsed a neo-Nazi event, repeated extremist slogans and supported a man convicted over his involvement in a far-right riot.



They add that the haul includes videos in which Farage repeats a motto associated with the UK far right, references antisemitic conspiracy theories and makes misogynistic remarks about leftwing politicians – including a comment about the US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s breasts:



The unearthing of the videos could prove damaging to Farage, whose party is leading in the polls in the UK. They raise questions about his relationship with the far right and who he is willing to take money from.



Farage charged £155 for one video he made in 2025 for a man he was told had received a 16-month sentence for his involvement in a far-right riot. The Reform leader told the man to “keep acting in the right way”.



He was paid £141 for another video in which he promoted an event by a Canadian neo-Nazi group, which used the clip in propaganda alongside fascist salutes and antisemitic imagery. Farage called the event “the best thing that ever happened”.



The Guardian has also identified a series of “outtake” Cameo clips in which Farage appears quick to anger when his recording is interrupted, showing a side to him that contrasts with his amiable public persona.



The Guardian analysed 4,366 clips Farage has produced on Cameo since he joined the platform in 2021. He has become a prolific user of the service, which allows celebrities and high-profile figures to sell short videos to members of the public.



Buyers of Cameo videos are required to write a prompt, which describes who the video is for and what the user wants their chosen celebrity to say.



Farage has charged a total of at least £374,893 for his videos since he joined the platform five years ago and often makes several videos a day. Most are innocuous clips in which he is paid about £85 to send his supporters personalised messages to celebrate birthdays, Christmas or Valentine’s Day.



However, there are dozens of instances in which he has made videos for people who expressed far-right or offensive views. They include clips Farage made for one Cameo user who expressed support for the National Front, a defunct fascist party, and another who asked for a video for a former Ukip supporter who dislikes “the gypsies”.



The paper suggests that Farage's relentless use of the platform raises questions about his focus as an MP and leader of a major political party but surely the real issue here are the causes he associates himself with.



Reform say that the videos “should not be treated as political statements or campaign activity”, but that is not the point. Here is the leader of a political party publicly making outrageous statements. At best it suggests poor political judgement, at worst it raises questions as to what Farage really believes.

The Guardian reports that they have unearthed some highly questionable clips featuring Nigel Farage during an investigation into his use of the personalised video platform Cameo.