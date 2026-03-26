Thursday, March 26, 2026
Overseas political funding to be capped and crypo banned at last
Guardian reports that political donations from British citizens living abroad are to be capped at £100,000 a year from Wednesday, in a move that is likely to limit further funding from Reform UK’s Thailand-based mega-donor, Christopher Harborne.
They add that the new representation of the people bill will also include a temporary ban on donations in cryptocurrency:
Steve Reed, the communities secretary, said the legislation would be applied retrospectively from Wednesday subject to parliamentary approval, as the move was urgently needed to protect UK democracy.
He said he was “not prepared to allow any window of opportunity for malign actors” to interfere in the UK’s electoral system.
The decision will be a big blow to Reform UK, which has received about £12m in the past year from Harborne and other funding from a number of donors based in Monaco. Reform is also the only major political party to accept donations in cryptocurrency. It previously said it had accepted donations in cryptocurrency, but so far none have been declared above the £11,180 threshold.
The emergency measures are being brought in on the recommendation of Philip Rycroft, a former leading civil servant. He said the actions were needed to prevent the risk of foreign interference in British politics, saying donations from abroad were more difficult to trace and regulate.
He also said there was a question of fairness when overseas donors were not subject to the same tax requirements as UK residents, recommending an annual cap between £100,000 and £300,000.
He cited the threat of influence from hostile foreign states such as Russia, China and Iran, saying divisive internet commentary about Scottish independence had dropped by about a quarter when Iran’s internet blackout took place.
The senior former official also highlighted the risk of influence by actors from allies such as the US, where the billionaire Elon Musk has floated the idea of trying to put money into British politics.
Rycroft’s review was ordered by the government after the conviction of the former Reform UK politician Nathan Gill for accepting bribes from Russia-linked sources. In a foreword to his report, he said he was “not pressing the panic button but I am ringing the alarm bell” about the risk of foreign interference in the UK political system.
Some of his advice is likely to be debated and enacted in the government’s new elections bill.
His other recommendations include:
* Requiring third-party campaigners to declare donations all year round, not just election periods, and allowing funding only from permissible donors.
* More stringent checks on the source of funds from political donors, bringing it more into line with know-your-customer checks in the financial services industry.
* Preventing donations from shell companies by ensuring funding is from post-tax profits rather than revenue.
* Requiring foreign consultant lobbyists to join the official register, from which they are currently exempt because they do not charge VAT.
*Banning foreign-funded political adverts outright.
Rycroft also suggested parliament should consider lowering the threshold for requiring parties to declare donations, which is set at £11,180, meaning sums below this level are kept private.
This is a major step-forward in securing better transparency in politics and in preventing abuse by foreign interests. It is long overdue.
They add that the new representation of the people bill will also include a temporary ban on donations in cryptocurrency:
Steve Reed, the communities secretary, said the legislation would be applied retrospectively from Wednesday subject to parliamentary approval, as the move was urgently needed to protect UK democracy.
He said he was “not prepared to allow any window of opportunity for malign actors” to interfere in the UK’s electoral system.
The decision will be a big blow to Reform UK, which has received about £12m in the past year from Harborne and other funding from a number of donors based in Monaco. Reform is also the only major political party to accept donations in cryptocurrency. It previously said it had accepted donations in cryptocurrency, but so far none have been declared above the £11,180 threshold.
The emergency measures are being brought in on the recommendation of Philip Rycroft, a former leading civil servant. He said the actions were needed to prevent the risk of foreign interference in British politics, saying donations from abroad were more difficult to trace and regulate.
He also said there was a question of fairness when overseas donors were not subject to the same tax requirements as UK residents, recommending an annual cap between £100,000 and £300,000.
He cited the threat of influence from hostile foreign states such as Russia, China and Iran, saying divisive internet commentary about Scottish independence had dropped by about a quarter when Iran’s internet blackout took place.
The senior former official also highlighted the risk of influence by actors from allies such as the US, where the billionaire Elon Musk has floated the idea of trying to put money into British politics.
Rycroft’s review was ordered by the government after the conviction of the former Reform UK politician Nathan Gill for accepting bribes from Russia-linked sources. In a foreword to his report, he said he was “not pressing the panic button but I am ringing the alarm bell” about the risk of foreign interference in the UK political system.
Some of his advice is likely to be debated and enacted in the government’s new elections bill.
His other recommendations include:
* Requiring third-party campaigners to declare donations all year round, not just election periods, and allowing funding only from permissible donors.
* More stringent checks on the source of funds from political donors, bringing it more into line with know-your-customer checks in the financial services industry.
* Preventing donations from shell companies by ensuring funding is from post-tax profits rather than revenue.
* Requiring foreign consultant lobbyists to join the official register, from which they are currently exempt because they do not charge VAT.
*Banning foreign-funded political adverts outright.
Rycroft also suggested parliament should consider lowering the threshold for requiring parties to declare donations, which is set at £11,180, meaning sums below this level are kept private.
This is a major step-forward in securing better transparency in politics and in preventing abuse by foreign interests. It is long overdue.
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