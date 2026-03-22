Sunday, March 22, 2026
Crypto billionaire’s political base hosting ‘anti-woke’ and rightwing activists in Westminster
Guardian reports that a British billionaire convicted in the US for failing to implement adequate money-laundering controls on his cryptocurrency business is funding a political base in the heart of Westminster used by “anti-woke” and rightwing activists.
The paper says that Ben Delo, 42, who was pardoned by Donald Trump last year, has given support in kind to Rupert Lowe, the anti-migration MP challenging Nigel Farage from the right – while also connecting with mainstream figures including the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and former cabinet minister Michael Gove:
Delo, an Oxford graduate who moved to Hong Kong in 2012 and appears to still be based there, says he is a champion of “free speech” and has vowed to tackle the “nuisance” of political correctness. He supports more than 50 organisations ranging across the political spectrum and public life, as well as non-affiliated groups and individuals.
Now a joint investigation by the Guardian and Hope Not Hate reveals some of the people and projects that have benefited from Delo’s largesse.
Among them are those who have expressed hardline positions on immigration, nationalism and abortion.
Delo, who says he has poured more than £100m into philanthropy, is providing funding, networking opportunities and help in kind via a suite of rooms in a building overlooking Westminster Abbey, known as the Sanctuary. Those given access can use the facility free of charge for events, office space and podcasting.
Restore Britain, the party founded by Lowe, a former Reform UK MP who now sits as an independent, launched its campaign for the mass deportation of millions of migrants from a room at the Sanctuary last year.
The Triggernometry podcast, which describes itself as a free speech and open inquiry platform, has used the facilities to broadcast to its 1.7 million subscribers.
Its co-host Konstantin Kisin has questioned whether the British-born former prime minister Rishi Sunak could be considered English because of his ethnicity, saying during a show recorded at the Sanctuary: “He’s a brown Hindu, how is he English?”
A spokesperson for Triggernometry said Kisin had “repeatedly explained that he is not rightwing and not only that, he never said Rishi Sunak was not English”. They added: “He said that, in his view, like his own son, who was born to two first-generation Brits in Britain, he was British and not ethnically English.”
Delo says he doesn’t necessarily endorse the views of those he supports. But he facilitates events where those with hardline views mix with more mainstream politicians. Guests at his summer party last year included the former cabinet minister Michael Gove, Reform UK’s head of policy – the Cambridge academic and anti-abortionist James Orr – and Ben Habib, the founder of Advance UK, the political party supported by Tommy Robinson.
Delo has also connected with Badenoch. The leader of the Conservative party sat at a table with him at the Spectator magazine awards dinner in 2023.
Later, Badenoch sent Delo a handwritten note on a card featuring parliament’s portcullis logo, saying: “Was great to party with you last month. We should do so more often”.
The sort of money being put into these right-wing causes is quite substantial and once more raises questions about the way that politics is funded.
The paper says that Ben Delo, 42, who was pardoned by Donald Trump last year, has given support in kind to Rupert Lowe, the anti-migration MP challenging Nigel Farage from the right – while also connecting with mainstream figures including the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and former cabinet minister Michael Gove:
Delo, an Oxford graduate who moved to Hong Kong in 2012 and appears to still be based there, says he is a champion of “free speech” and has vowed to tackle the “nuisance” of political correctness. He supports more than 50 organisations ranging across the political spectrum and public life, as well as non-affiliated groups and individuals.
Now a joint investigation by the Guardian and Hope Not Hate reveals some of the people and projects that have benefited from Delo’s largesse.
Among them are those who have expressed hardline positions on immigration, nationalism and abortion.
Delo, who says he has poured more than £100m into philanthropy, is providing funding, networking opportunities and help in kind via a suite of rooms in a building overlooking Westminster Abbey, known as the Sanctuary. Those given access can use the facility free of charge for events, office space and podcasting.
Restore Britain, the party founded by Lowe, a former Reform UK MP who now sits as an independent, launched its campaign for the mass deportation of millions of migrants from a room at the Sanctuary last year.
The Triggernometry podcast, which describes itself as a free speech and open inquiry platform, has used the facilities to broadcast to its 1.7 million subscribers.
Its co-host Konstantin Kisin has questioned whether the British-born former prime minister Rishi Sunak could be considered English because of his ethnicity, saying during a show recorded at the Sanctuary: “He’s a brown Hindu, how is he English?”
A spokesperson for Triggernometry said Kisin had “repeatedly explained that he is not rightwing and not only that, he never said Rishi Sunak was not English”. They added: “He said that, in his view, like his own son, who was born to two first-generation Brits in Britain, he was British and not ethnically English.”
Delo says he doesn’t necessarily endorse the views of those he supports. But he facilitates events where those with hardline views mix with more mainstream politicians. Guests at his summer party last year included the former cabinet minister Michael Gove, Reform UK’s head of policy – the Cambridge academic and anti-abortionist James Orr – and Ben Habib, the founder of Advance UK, the political party supported by Tommy Robinson.
Delo has also connected with Badenoch. The leader of the Conservative party sat at a table with him at the Spectator magazine awards dinner in 2023.
Later, Badenoch sent Delo a handwritten note on a card featuring parliament’s portcullis logo, saying: “Was great to party with you last month. We should do so more often”.
The sort of money being put into these right-wing causes is quite substantial and once more raises questions about the way that politics is funded.
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