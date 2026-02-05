Thursday, February 05, 2026
Another blow to the cost of living in Wales
BBC reports that the minimum unit price (MUP) for alcohol in Wales will increase from 50p to 65p from October. It means a can of lager currently available for £1 will cost at least £1.30, a £2.50 bottle of cider will increase to £3.25 and a bottle of whisky now costing £14 will cost a minimum of £18.20:
It comes after Senedd members backed Welsh government proposals to increase the MUP.
Welsh ministers said this "landmark policy to help reduce deaths and harm from excess alcohol" brings the country into line with the rate in Scotland.
But the Conservatives said minimum pricing had "only served to hit hard-pressed Welsh consumers that don't have a drink problem in their pockets".
Independent research commissioned by the Welsh government suggests the policy could prevent more than 900 alcohol-related deaths over 20 years and reduce the number of "harmful drinkers" by nearly 5,000.
The policy was introduced in Wales in 2020 and the price increase follows a public consultation.
Public Health Wales figures show between 2019 and 2023 there was a rise of more than 50% in alcohol-related deaths.
Alcohol abuse charities have previously supported raising the minimum unit price for alcohol to 65p but also raised concerns that the most deprived areas could be adversely affected.
For once Darren Millar is right when he says that the minimum price legislation has only served to hit hard-pressed Welsh consumers that don't have a drink problem in their pockets, and resulted in problem drinkers consuming stronger booze and going without food or heating.
There is a lot of speculative research but where is the actual evaluation of this policy that demonstrates that it does what ministers claim for it.
From what I can see, those who already have an alcohol problem will always find a way to get their fix. The people this policy really hits are those on low incomes who like the occasional pint after work. It just adds to the cost of living pressure for people in Wales.
