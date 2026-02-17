Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Action, not words, needed on Europe
Independent reports that Keir Starmer has argued for closer links with the EU, saying Britain is “turning its back” on the Brexit years and warning that the split with the EU has left the UK unable to use its influence internationally:
In an interview after the worst week of his tenure in No 10, he added: "We are not reversing Brexit but we are turning our back on the Britain of the Brexit years that we've had for the last decade.
"That has seen a Britain that has turned inward, a Britain that has not been able to assert itself and influence others on the world stage or the European stage."
He went on to argue that the UK should “move closer to the single market” in certain markets, where it was in the interest of both sides, just months before the tenth anniversary of the Brexit referendum result which ultimately took Britain out of the EU.
This sort of talk is of course, welcome, but we are not moving fast enough. While we remain outside the single market we remain vulnerable to Trump's tariffs, with businesses struggling to overcome red tape and a sluggish economy.
It's time to put the words into action.
