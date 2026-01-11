Sunday, January 11, 2026
Is Starmer poised for yet another u-turn?
Independent reports that rebel Kingston upon Hull MP, Karl Turner, is absolutely confident that the plan to scrap jury trials will be defeated.
Turner told the paper that MPs would be “going stark raving mad” if the Tories had proposed the much-criticised plans and called for a meeting with the prime minister:
“We are absolutely seething with the government, with the prime minister and with David Lammy and I've said to the prime minister I want to see him face to face on this single issue and I expect him to instruct Lammy to stop and think again,” told Times Radio.
“People are cheesed off. It's not in the manifesto. If this was the Tory government doing this, Labour MPs would be going absolutely stark raving mad including Keir Starmer and including David Lammy.”
“I am absolutely confident that if they're daft enough to put this legislation forward in the shape of the courts bill, which will probably be the second half of this year, I'm confident we'll defeat it.”
A number of Labour MPs have privately told The Independent that they believe the plan to restrict jury trials to the most serious crimes is going to be “quietly dropped”.
It follows revelations earlier this week, first carried by The Independent, that Rachel Reeves plans to ditch plans to end business rates relief on pubs.
The plans announced last year by deputy prime minister David Lammy were meant to be designed to help end the backlog in the courts which has been in place since the covid pandemic lockdown.
It was based on recommendations by retired judge Sir Brian Leveson and would include interim “swift courts” with judge made decisions and greater use of magistrates courts.
Only the most severe offences, like murder and rape, would retain mandatory jury trials.
Cases with likely jail terms under three years would move to judge-only trials, estimated to be faster. Long fraud and financial cases would also move to judge-only, freeing jurors.
But the plans have caused a backlash including among Labour MPs.
Now the government has postponed any vote on the plans until October at the earliest after the next King’s speech in May.
One MP said: “It looks like the whole thing will be quietly ditched.”
Another senior MP said: “I would be amazed if they actually follow through with the attacks on jury trial. My understanding is any legislation on this is earmarked for October and that’s a long way away in political terms. I presume they’ll dump it - quietly or otherwise.”
The issue has echoes of the welfare rebellion last summer when plans to slash the bill by £5bn were ditched to prevent defeat in the Commons by angry Labour backbenchers.
Ministers were defending the proposals in an opposition day debate last week called by the Tories but opposition was again voiced by Labour MPs including Mr Turner who pointed out he has never rebelled before.
A u-turn or a defeat on this wholly illiberal measure would be very welcome, however what does this say about Starmer's government? His administration is rapidly becoming one of u-turns, so much so that it would be surprising if they can still walk in a straight line.
