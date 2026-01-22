Thursday, January 22, 2026
Is Farage too busy earning money to stick to the rules?
BBC reports on a ruling by the parliamentary commissioner for standards that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage breached MPs' rules 17 times by failing to register financial interests totalling £384,000 within the 28-day limit.
However, Daniel Greenberg said that following an investigation, he had concluded that the breaches were "inadvertent" and therefore would not be recommending any sanctions for the Clacton MP:
Rule five of the parliamentary code of conduct states that new MPs should register all their financial interests received in the 12 months before their election and that MPs "must register any change in those registrable interests within 28 days".
Farage missed the deadline 17 times, with delays spanning from four days to as long as 120 days.
The highest payment registered was £91,200 from gold dealer Direct Bullion, for whom he works as a brand ambassador.
A Labour Party spokesperson said Farage "isn't on the side of working people - he's just lining his pockets when he should be standing up for his constituents".
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "Five Jobs Farage is spending far too much time jetting off to talk our country down in the US and cashing in from his GB News show."
Farage is boycotting Prime Minister's questions. missing key votes, is hardly seen in his constituency and spends a huge amount of time jetting off to the USA and elsewhere. No wonder he is missing deadlines, he hardly has time to do the job he was elected to.
