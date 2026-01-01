Thursday, January 01, 2026
Another Brexit-blow to our economy
Guardian reports that UK manufacturers are to be hit with mountains of Brexit-style paperwork in January on £7bn worth of exports to the EU after the government failed to secure an expected exemption from new green taxes.
The paper says that the UK had hoped to secure a carve-out by Christmas on the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), but EU commissioners have confirmed this is not going to happen:
UK Steel says the exemption is unlikely to be in place before Easter, resulting in detailed paperwork for exporters in a repeat of Brexit when they were hit with paperwork on customs and standards of their goods.
The documentation requires exporters to provide a detailed paper trail of carbon emissions generated during the manufacturing process.
It will apply to scores of products made with steel and aluminium, including washing machines and car parts, under plans Brussels announced on Wednesday. It will also apply to fertiliser, cement and energy exports.
While the UK privately expressed hopes of a deal before Christmas, industry insiders say it was never in the realms of political reality.
The EU signed off the mandate on negotiations only in early December, making any deal outside a high-level political agreement involving all 27 member states, some of which have little interest in the UK, impossible.
A government insider said it would now be “prudent for businesses to prepare on the basis that the EU CBAM will be in force” from January, with support and information available from the Department for Business and Trade.
Make UK, the manufacturing trade body, said the paperwork would be “extensive” and hit businesses badly.
Frank Aaskov, the director of energy and climate change policy at UK Steel, said: “It is going to have significant negative impact. The paperwork is definitely significant. It will be quite a burden on SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises].”
Aaskov said the taxes, set, for example, at €13 (£11) a tonne for “hot rolled wire”, a raw material for construction, fencing and engineering, would be significant for the steel industry.
“That kind of steel costs about €650 per tonne, so it seems like a small cost, but the steel business is ruthless, with imports from China very competitive, and anything up to €5 per tonne can be the difference between getting a contract and losing a contract.”
While the taxes do not have to be paid until 2027 and could be cancelled until a potential deal next year, it adds to the nightmare the UK steel is already facing with the EU.
Under the bloc’s rules, talks will now proceed in two stages, the first a formal discussion to decide the terms of reference and the second on emissions trading systems.
Months ago the EU announced it would match Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel, doubling levies on imports from third countries such as the UK to 50%, in a decision condemned as an “existential threat” to the beleaguered British steel industry.
And a happy Brexit New Year to you all too.
