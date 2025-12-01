Monday, December 01, 2025
So, tell me again, where exactly is Clacton?
Mirror reports on research by their journalists that has found that Nigel Farage has made £140,000 from filming up to 2,000 personal Cameo videos, but has spoken in Parliament just 22 times and mentioned his Clacton constituents on only three occassions.
The paper says that the Brexit MP has trousered more than £140,000 from selling personal messages on the US-based Cameo platform since December last year. They add that last year he even got up before the rest of his family on Christmas morning to log on and send a message:
His speaking records show he stood up in Parliament on only 22 occasions over the same period - speaking about grooming gangs, Ukraine and the migrant boat crossings. But he has mentioned his constituents in Essex just three times. In contrast he has spoken about the UK's deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands - and Donald Trump's opposition to the move - on six occasions.
Nigel Farage has earned more than £1million from second jobs on top of his £91,346 MP salary - including £400,000 as a brand ambassador for Direct Bullion(Image: PA) And an analysis of figures published on his Register of Interests suggest - based on a charge of £71.75 a pop - he filmed as many as 1,976 videos. That figure is likely to be lower as he can charge up to £3,776 for business videos. The figures also show he has earned more than £1million from second jobs on top of his £91,346 MP salary. That includes £400,000 as a brand ambassador for Direct Bullion - a precious metals and gold dealer.
But during his time as an MP, he has faced attacks over his record of meeting constituents while jetting more than 3,500 miles to the USA for paid gigs. Locals in the Essex town of Clacton are “furious” at the Cameo revelations and claim they had not seen Mr Farage in the area since his election. Mum Sarah Corner, 32, said she voted Reform and Nigel Farage at the 2024 election for a “total change” but regrets her decision.
The part-time waitress said: “I thought Reform would make a difference. I felt that after so many years of the Conservatives, something had to change. Reform and Farage made a lot of noise and frankly I thought, ‘Why not?’ I’ve not seen him once. I’ve seen stuff on social media after he’s been, but nothing in person. It feels like he’s cashing in. Clacton has huge issues.
"We’ve got deprivation, there’s a jobs shortage, schools and doctors are over subscribed. We don’t get a fair deal compared to the rest of Essex. We certainly don’t get a fair deal compared to London. I’ve not heard Farage speak about that. It’s all about migrants. I appreciate we’ve got a problem with migration in Britain. But Clacton needs sorting out. He’s like the rest, lining his pockets to suit his own agenda.”
Mr Farage's Cameo messages include inside jokes for people's birthdays - but he has used the phrase "Brexit means Brexit" in his videos. In one message he tells a punter: "It has come to my attention that you have no rizz and have been acting very skibidi lately."
On Mr Farage's Cameo Business profile, he states: "They call me Mr Brexit... some people say I am controversial, and I couldn’t care less." And his other Cameo account - offering personal messages - states: "Nigel Farage's Cameo videos offer fans a unique opportunity to receive personalised messages from the former UK politician and Brexit leader.
"Customers can request messages for a variety of occasions, from birthdays and retirements to roasts and motivational pep talks. Nigel is often asked to reference his political views on Brexit, immigration, and the Reform UK party, as well as mention specific TV shows, sports teams, and even silly inside jokes. His videos provide an entertaining and lighthearted way for fans to connect with him and his signature straight-talking, anti-establishment style."
In October 2021 Mr Farage read a greeting supporting the IRA, raising his drink and saying "up the RA" in a clip sent to Brian Ó Céileachair after his friend Aidan Hart paid £73 for a congratulatory birthday greeting. Mr Farage was elected in July last year but said he would not be holding face-face surgeries in his constituency over fears the public will "flow through doors with knives in their pockets".
Mr Farage said he had been advised not to accommodate the "old-style" physical meetings between MPs and constituents - before performing a U-turn (Image: Getty Images) He told radio station LBC he had been advised not to accommodate the "old-style" physical meetings between MPs and constituents. Mr Farage said: "Do I have an office in Clacton? Yes. Am I allowing the public to flow through the door with their knives in their pockets? No, no I'm not."
When asked why Clacton residents would flow through the door with knives in their pockets, he said: "Well they did in Southend. They murdered David Amess and he was a far less controversial figure than me." Conservative politician Sir David was fatally stabbed during a surgery in his Southend West constituency in 2021 by an Islamic State-supporting terrorist.
However, by September it emerged the Speaker's Office has "no record" of telling Mr Farage not to hold in-person surgeries. The following month in October he was forced into a U-turn when asked, “Which one of you is lying” – in reference to the conflicting claims – Mr Farage responded: “The speaker’s office is always right.”
It is little wonder that his constituents are disgruntled.
