Monday, December 15, 2025
Labour MPs on alert over disabled jobs cuts
Mirror reports that a group of cross-party MPs have warned that young disabled people risk missing out on jobs if further changes are made to welfare.
The paper says that MPs raised concerns over possible changes to the Access to Work (ATW) scheme, and hailed it as a vital lifeline for young people with learning disabilities and autism. Established in 1994 , the ATW scheme is designed to help people with disabilities or conditions get into employment or stay in their jobs.
The group, which includes Sir Jeremy Hunt, Daisy Cooper, Vicky Foxcroft and Rachel Maskell, has now written to the Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, raising concerns further reforms could see unemployment rates soar.
In a letter, they said: “It is vital that we do all we can to support these young people into meaningful, sustained employment. One of the most effective ways to do this is through supported internships.
“However, recent changes to Access to Work funding, specifically the 26-week cap are putting these programmes at risk. Supported internships follow the academic year, and the final phase of the programme is critical.”
It comes with 948,000 individuals aged 16–24 not in education, employment, or training between April and June 2025. Young people with Education, Health and Care Plans are also 80% more likely to be unemployed compared to their peers.
The letter adds: “We recognise the government faces difficult decisions, and that Access to Work is in need of reform. However, we strongly urge you to reconsider this cap for supported internships. Enforcing it will jeopardise the long-term employment prospects of young people with learning disabilities and autism. Unless addressed, the policy changes risk driving up unemployment rates among young people across the UK”
With the Labour government intent on cutting spending on welfare it is not surprising that MPs are on alert, however this scheme is important in helping people get into work and should be protected.
