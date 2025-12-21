Sunday, December 21, 2025
A long overdue inquiry
The BBC report that the review will be led by former senior civil Philip Rycroft and will report back in March:
Speaking in the House of Commons, [Communities Secretary Steve] Reed said: "The facts are clear. A British politician took bribes to further the interests of the Russian regime, a regime which forcefully deported vulnerable Ukrainian children and killed a British citizen on British soil using a deadly nerve agent.
"This conduct is a stain on our democracy. The independent review will work to remove that stain."
Earlier this year the government published its strategy, external for "modern and secure elections", which Reed said "will close loopholes that should have been closed long before we entered office".
"However, in the time since that strategy was published, events have shown that we need to consider whether our firewall is enough," he added.
He said the findings of the review would inform the government's Election and Democracy Bill, which it plans to publish next year.
The government said the review would conduct an "in-depth assessment of the current financial rules and safeguards and offer recommendations to further mitigate risks from foreign political interference".
It will also examine whether rules are in place to "protect our democracy from illicit money from abroad, including cryptocurrencies".
The government described the review as "a response to the evolving threat posed by political interference to British democracy, including the shocking cases of former MEP Nathan Gill and Christine Lee".
In 2022, MI5 issued a rare warning alleging that Ms Lee was a Chinese agent who infiltrated Parliament and made donations to politicians.
Ms Lee has previously said the MI5 alert "wrongly accused her of knowingly engaging in political interference" on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.
Last month, Gill became the first politician to be jailed under the Bribery Act.
He is thought to have received up to £40,000 to help pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.
He was an MEP when he accepted money from Oleg Voloshyn, a man once described by the US government as a "pawn" of Russian secret services.
However, Liberal Democrat spokesperson Zöe Franklin is also right in calling for the government to introduce a cap on political donations because "a small number of extremely wealthy individuals now wield disproportionate influence over British politics - that includes overseas donors".
