







Now, Farage is facing calls to explain why he repeatedly aired tropes and conspiracy theories associated with antisemitism during interviews. The Guardian says that they have spoken to 20 of Farage's contemporaries while at Dulwich College in south London who tell them that these accusations are true, more than half of them on the record, and they outline the testimony of all twenty in some detail here









These included six guest slots on the web TV show of the disgraced far-right US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones was successfully sued by bereaved parents after claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre was faked.



During one interview with Jones in 2018, Farage argued that “globalists” were trying to engineer a war with Russia “as an argument for us all to surrender our national sovereignty and give it up to a higher global level”.



Farage also appeared six times on the web radio show of Rick Wiles, a far-right, antisemitic American pastor. Here, topics included whether central bankers would soon start to appoint leaders of the UK and US – an idea Farage did not challenge.



When the Guardian first reported these discussions in 2019, groups including the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Community Security Trust, a charity providing support to the Jewish community in the UK, called on Farage to repudiate such ideas, many of which are associated with far-right and antisemitic conspiracy theories.



However, Farage never commented. The only response came from a spokesperson for the Brexit party, which Farage led at the time, calling the criticisms “manufactured” and “pathetic”.



In the wake of testimony from 20 people who claim they either witnessed or were victims of abusive or racist behaviour by Farage at Dulwich college in the late 1970s and early 1980s, MPs and others have called on Farage to explain his subsequent statements, which date from 2009 to 2018.



School contemporaries of Farage said he used racist terms of abuse, made comments such as like “Hitler was right”, and “Gas them”, and sang racist songs.



Spokespeople for Farage and Reform rejected the claims as completely untrue, saying the passage of time made accurate recollections impossible, and questioned why people were making the allegations now.



The Liberal Democrats vice chair of the all-party parliamentary group against antisemitism, Christine Jardine, is absolutely right when she says that Farage has aspirations for high office, and therefore it is simply not good enough that he fails to explain his past choice of words, especially when the allegations that have surfaced this week only serve to underline concerns about his outlook.



The Liberal Democrats vice chair of the all-party parliamentary group against antisemitism, Christine Jardine, is absolutely right when she says that Farage has aspirations for high office, and therefore it is simply not good enough that he fails to explain his past choice of words, especially when the allegations that have surfaced this week only serve to underline concerns about his outlook.

It is time for Farage to come clean about his past behaviour so that everybody knows what they would be supporting if they gave their vote to Reform. The Guardian says that in appearances on US TV shows and podcasts earlier in his political career, Farage discussed supposed plots by bankers to create a global government, citing Goldman Sachs, the Bilderberg group and the financier George Soros as threats to democracy:

The row over whether Nigel Farage exhibited anti-semitic and racist behaviour at school has been rumbling on for more than a week now, with the Reform leader refusing to answer questions about his allegedly abusive behaviour.