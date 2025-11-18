

The Labour government is attempting to out-Farage Farage. As the paper says, copying Reform UK’s cruelty on asylum lets their leader own the issue, outbid Labour and drive the debate rightward at no cost. Worse, It gifts rightwingers the advantage, while setting itself up to look cruel and incompetent.

Guardian editorial hits the nail on the head over the Shabana Mahmood’s asylum overhaul, which they say burdens an overstretched system and hands political advantage to her opponents.The paper says that the home secretary’s flurry of proposals are designed to signal purpose, but constitute a wishlist of demands that her department can’t deliver: