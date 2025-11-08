Morris Castle or Castle Graig (Castell Morris or Castell Craig) is a ruined residential building situated on the Cnap-llwyd common in the Trewyddfa area of Swansea. It was constructed by Sir John Morris to house the families of workers and is one of the earliest examples of a tenement building.The ruins are very prominent and can be seen from large areas of Swansea. Given the name, it is not surprising that many people believe that they used to be some sort of fortification.It is possible to walk up there, and I'm told the views are spectacular, but it isn't a feat I've attempted myself - yet!