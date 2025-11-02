Sunday, November 02, 2025
'Most sane people would run a mile' from politics
interview with former Welsh Liberal Democrat Education Minister, Kirsty Williams is both sobering and shocking, exposing the pressures and the travails facing many politicians, and female politicians in particular, that are undermining our democracy and driving people away from public office.
The BBC quotes Kirsty as saying that the online abuse she and other politicians had received was "unforgivable", and it was this level of trolling that forced her to leave politics:
Speaking to politician Lee Waters - who has said he will step down next year - on the Fifth Floor podcast, she said the way she was targeted "badly" affected her children.
She added that when she told them about her new role as chairwoman of the Cardiff and Vale health board, her daughters told her "don't do it, we can't go through this again".
"I didn't realise how badly it affected my family," she said, adding that once news of her new role was made public the "pack" were back online "telling everybody what a terrible person I am".
Williams said that being a politician was "no worse or better than many other jobs that people do".
"Most sane people would run a mile from putting themselves into that environment," she said, referring to the level of criticism received.
"I'm worried that it's baked in now. People who go for that job accept that this is how they're going to have to live their lives.
"It's not pleasant."
She was speaking to Waters, who was Welsh Labour's former deputy minister for climate change and who previously received "insults and abuse" for the introduction of the 20mph law.
Kirsty Williams was speaking to politician Lee Waters, who said he received "insults and abuse" for the introduction of the 20mph law
Williams feared the wrong type of person would be able to sustain a life in politics because "you have to have a certain kind of personality" to put up with abuse.
"And I'm not convinced that the people who can put up with that, and ignore it, are perhaps not the people that you need in the political environment getting things done," she said.
She described that as "probably the greatest threat to liberal democracy".
As somebody who served with Kirsty in the Welsh Assembly for seventeen years, I know what a talented and capable politician she was. We are fortunate that she continues to serve the public in other roles since standing down in 2021, but she is absolutely right, this level of abuse is unacceptable and undermines the whole democratic process. It is sad and deeply regrettable that it continues to this day.
As somebody who served with Kirsty in the Welsh Assembly for seventeen years, I know what a talented and capable politician she was. We are fortunate that she continues to serve the public in other roles since standing down in 2021, but she is absolutely right, this level of abuse is unacceptable and undermines the whole democratic process. It is sad and deeply regrettable that it continues to this day.
