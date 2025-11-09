Sunday, November 09, 2025
Government in turmoil
Independent reports that Labour MPs are said to be plotting to oust Sir Keir Starmer, despite the prime minister welcoming rebellious backbenchers back into the fold.
The paper says that the plot has its origins in the despair about the party’s poll ratings and concern that the government may break Labour’s manifesto promise not to raise income tax to fill a hole in the public finances, suggesting that there is mounting discontent among Labour backbenchers:
While a challenge against the prime minister is not thought to be imminent, a number of MPs, cabinet ministers and party strategists told The i Paper that conversations around Sir Keir’s future have increased in recent weeks, before a backdrop of continued turmoil in the government.
The latest warnings come after a new poll from More in Commons put Labour in third place behind Reform and the Tories, dropping three points to just 18 per cent support.
The Conservatives leapfrogged Sir Keir’s party, moving ahead of Labour with 19 per cent backing, while Reform was out in front with 31 per cent backing.
Speaking the morning after Sir Keir addressed a meeting of the parliamentary Labour Party last week, one minister said he and colleagues were “talking about the who and the how and the when to replace him”.
Meanwhile, a Labour backbencher accused the PM of being in denial about the fragility of his position, saying: “It’s a mix of everything. It’s the botched reshuffle. It’s all the poll ratings.
“It’s having to break the manifesto commitment to raise income tax in the Budget. It’s Peter Mandelson. It’s a belief among the PLP that the prime minister and Downing Street don’t really like them or respect them. Eventually, that feeling becomes mutual.”
Is it only a matter of time before this discontent breaks out into a leadership challenge?
