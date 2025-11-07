Friday, November 07, 2025
Careless Labour ministers undermine government authority
Independent reports that Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has admitted to breaching the governance code for public appointments regarding her choice for the new football watchdog's chairman.
The paper says that in a letter addressed to Keir Starmer, Nandy apologised for contravening the rules by not disclosing that David Kogan, her appointee, had previously donated to her leadership campaign.
They add that a report by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, investigating Mr Kogan’s selection as chairman of the Independent Football Regulator, concluded that she had "unknowingly" committed this "error".
I know Labour party members who will put this down to a minor error, and in the great scheme of things it is. However, a pattern is starting to emerge of sheer carelessness on the part of Labour Ministers that is contributing the impression that the government is rudderless.
There is Angela Rayner resigning over a mistake with stamp duty on her new home, and Rachel Reeves failing to license the house she is renting out, and now we have Lisa Nandy and a failure to register an interest.
Throw in David Lammy not briefing the House of Commons on a mistakenly-freed prisoner because he did not have all the detail at the time, and it is beginning to look like amateur-hour.
Starmer needs to get a grip.
