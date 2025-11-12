







Having realised that these betrayals are causing them irreparable harm, Labour Ministers have started to u-turn. They have reinstated some form of winter fuel allowance, ensuring that they are better targetted, something they should have done in the first place. They are rethinking many of the benefit cuts in the light of a rebellion by Labour MPs. And



On top of this,



The paper says that in an extraordinary turn of events the Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told the Commons that ministers would look again at denying compensation to the women born in the 1950s, whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men:



He said “evidence” which was not shown to his predecessor Liz Kendall when she made the decision last December had since emerged and had to be considered.



Labour came under fire after it refused compensation despite a recommendation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) that the women should be paid up to £2,950 each, at a total potential cost of £10.5 bn, because poor communication meant they had lost out on the chance to properly plan for their retirement.



Ministers were accused of presiding over a “day of shame” for the government after they announced that up to 3.8 million women affected by changes to the state pension age, from 60 to 65, would not receive compensation.



The then work and pensions secretary Ms Kendall rejected calls for individuals affected to be awarded between £1,000 and £2,950 each, while claiming she understood their unhappiness.



The party had backed the Waspi women’s campaign when Jeremy Corbyn was leader.



The latest move in the saga comes after court proceedings led to the rediscovery a 2007 Department for Work and Pensions evaluation. The document led to a halt in automatic pension forecast letters being sent out.



Labour's problem is that their original decisions have already entered the public consciousness and helped to form a general opinion of Labour that has contributed to their plummeting in the polls. It may take more than half-measure u-turns to correct that impression. In scrapping the winter fuel allowance, making cuts to benefits, refusing to abandon the two-child allowance cap, and ignoring the very real case for compensating WASPI women, a cause they campaigned for in opposition, Labour have alienated key constituencies, while undermining their own USP amongst Labour voters. It's little wonder that the Greens, with their new socialist identity are snapping at their heels.Having realised that these betrayals are causing them irreparable harm, Labour Ministers have started to u-turn. They have reinstated some form of winter fuel allowance, ensuring that they are better targetted, something they should have done in the first place. They are rethinking many of the benefit cuts in the light of a rebellion by Labour MPs. And now, both the prime minister and the chancellor are dropping hints that she is prepared to scrap the two child benefit cap after all.On top of this, the Independent reports that the government is to re-open its controversial decision to not award compensation to up to 3.8 million women affected by changes to the state pension age, after new evidence came to light.The paper says that in an extraordinary turn of events the Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told the Commons that ministers would look again at denying compensation to the women born in the 1950s, whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men:Labour's problem is that their original decisions have already entered the public consciousness and helped to form a general opinion of Labour that has contributed to their plummeting in the polls. It may take more than half-measure u-turns to correct that impression.

Labour's first year in power has been an unmitigated disaster for them and it's all their fault.