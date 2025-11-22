A new blue plaque has been unveiled at Langland Bay to honour one of the 20th century’s most influential philosophers, Ludwig Wittgenstein, in recognition of his lasting connection to Swansea and its university.The plaque is located on the promenade wall near the Hole in the Wall Café — a spot the philosopher is believed to have walked past many times during his visits to the area.Born in Vienna in 1889, Wittgenstein is widely regarded as one of the greatest philosophers of the modern era.His visits to Swansea were prompted by his close friendship with philosopher Rush Rhees, who taught at Swansea University from 1940 to 1966.During these years, Wittgenstein often stayed at guest houses in Langland and Uplands, spending time walking the Gower coastline and developing ideas that would shape his later work.It’s believed these summers spent in Swansea had a profound influence on Wittgenstein’s thinking.In a 1945 letter to his friend Norman Malcolm, he reflected warmly on his time in the area, writing: “I know quite a number of people here whom I like. I seem to find it more easy to get along with them here than in England. I feel much more often like smiling.”Wittgenstein is best-known for his work in logic, the philosophy of mathematics, the philosophy of the mind, and the philosophy of language.Sometimes, we come across the most unlikely connections.Wiigenstein was of course immortalised in Monty Python's Bruces' Philosophers Song, sung by The Bruces, stereotypical "ocker" Australians of the period. The Bruces are kitted out in khakis, slouch hats and a cork hat, and are faculty members of the Philosophy Department at the fictional University of Woolamaloo (Woolloomooloo is an inner suburb of Sydney, although there is no university there):