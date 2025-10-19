Sunday, October 19, 2025
The question Reform just won’t properly answer
Will Hayward's latest newsletter.
Will says that Reform are declining to properly answer questions about their Caerphilly candidate, Llyr Powell’s links to the party’s disgraced former leader in Wales, Nathan Gill:
Mr Gill has admitted eight counts of taking Russian bribes while a member of the European Parliament.
Mr Powell worked for Mr Gill though not at the time incidents took place.
1. The idea that other parties would not get the same level of questioning is ridiculous. Vaughan Gething ultimately had to resign because of the media questions asked about a donation he received.
2. It is clear that Mr Powell did not work for Mr Gill at the time the offences took place and there is no evidence to suggest that he had any knowledge of Mr Gill’s crimes.
3. The idea that if it was another party in this position Reform wouldn’t be raising the issue at every available opportunity is laughable.
4. It is perfectly legitimate to diligently question the relationship a Reform candidate has to a man who committed serious crimes.
Based on point four, I approached Reform to ask: “When did Llyr Powell last have direct contact with Nathan Gill whether by phone, email, text or Whatsapp?”
They replied saying “Llyr has answered these questions” and directed me to an interview with WalesOnline where he was asked when they last spoke, or if he had looked back at their last messages since his former boss pleaded guilty?
Mr Powell said in that interview:
Let’s accept he means January 2020 as the date he last spoke to Mr Gill. I am surprised, given what a small world that extreme right of politics is in Wales, that they went half a decade without contact or meeting at events.
I do think it is telling that they are clearly unwilling to properly commit to a date. This is not a small thing. Reform are likely to be the biggest party in Wales, it is not crazy to imagine that Llyr Powell could be our next First Minister. The fact the party is seemingly being evasive about when he last had contact with a man who was the party’s Welsh leader, and took bribes from a foreign power, is concerning.
I repeat, imagine how relentless Reform would be if this was any other party.
Like Will, I think we deserve some answers to these questions.
P.S. If you haven't already, it is well worth subscribing to Will's newsletter.
