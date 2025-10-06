The Home Secretary is no stranger to protest, as illustrated below, however now she is in power, she wishes to restrict that right for others:The real problem here, of course, is that having proscribed Palestine Action for protests that don't come anywhere near the extremes adopted by the Suffragettes, who are lauded by the same ministers, Labour are embarrassed by the scale of resistance to their ban and are trying to snub it out. In doing so, despite all the caveats and weasel words, they are undermining fundamental democratic rights.Their actions, and those of the Tories before them, have also politicised the police, using officers to suppress inconvenient opinions legitimately expressed on our streets. No wonder the police are said to be exhausted. These are the actions of authoritarians, not democrats.