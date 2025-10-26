Sunday, October 26, 2025
Flagging Reform waste
The Independent reports that Reform UK-led Nottinghamshire County Council is splurging £75,000 on new flag installations, prompting criticism the money could be better spent on services for local people.
The paper says that the 164 flags are set to be displayed across 82 locations, costing the council £475 each, which will include brackets, traffic management and utilising cherry pickers:
The decision has been criticised by others in the council, who feel it contradicts Reform UK’s promise that it would slash wasteful spending if elected.
Labour councillor Helen Faccio, who represents Toton, Chilwell and Attenborough, told the BBC she was “shocked but not surprised” by the announcement.
She said: “We heard when Reform came to power, that they would make council services more efficient and cut wasteful spending.
“Then we hear about huge spending on flags. My residents would say we should spend money filling potholes or investing in youth clubs.”
Meanwhile, all the Reform-led councils are planning large council tax increases next year, completely contrary to their election promises. So much for claims that they are any different to other parties.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home