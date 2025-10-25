







The current rectory was built around 1850 on the site of an earlier, less substantial rectory. It was home to Reverend John Ponsonby Lucas and his family from 1855 to 1898. During this time, it was a family home for the rector, his wife, six children, and a maid.



The rectory became a base for radar personnel working at the station on nearby Rhossili Down, which provided early warnings for incoming enemy aircraft. This period led to its reputation for being haunted, with some visitors reporting strange sightings and sounds.



For anybody wanting to escape the rat race it is an ideal refuge. As the National Trust website says: 'the spacious, four-bedroom house is full of coastal charm with light-flooded rooms, sea views from many of the rooms and woodburners in both the sitting room and snug. Watch the sun set over the beach from the window seat or the garden.'



Bookings can be made During World War II, it served as a base for radar workers. More recently, it gained fame as a filming location for the TV shows Torchwood and BBC's The Guest. Today, the National Trust manages the site as a popular holiday cottage, blending its historical character with modern comforts.The current rectory was built around 1850 on the site of an earlier, less substantial rectory. It was home to Reverend John Ponsonby Lucas and his family from 1855 to 1898. During this time, it was a family home for the rector, his wife, six children, and a maid.The rectory became a base for radar personnel working at the station on nearby Rhossili Down, which provided early warnings for incoming enemy aircraft. This period led to its reputation for being haunted, with some visitors reporting strange sightings and sounds.For anybody wanting to escape the rat race it is an ideal refuge. As the National Trust website says: 'the spacious, four-bedroom house is full of coastal charm with light-flooded rooms, sea views from many of the rooms and woodburners in both the sitting room and snug. Watch the sun set over the beach from the window seat or the garden.'Bookings can be made here

The Rhossili Old Rectory, built in the 1800s, is a historic property on the Gower Peninsula with a varied past.