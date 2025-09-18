



The latest arrests come after hundreds of people were taken into custody for holding up a placard showing their opposition to the proscription of Palestine Action, and are part of disturbing trend where we are seeing the politicisation of policing in this country.



If expressing a view, albeit one that might offend others, is a criminal offence, then where does it end? Will the government use the police to suppress views that they don't agree with or find offensive? Is this the end of non-state-sponsored free speech in this country?