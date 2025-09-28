Sunday, September 28, 2025
Resistance grows to compulsory digital ID card plan
The Guardian tells us that the petition argues that “no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system”, which it describes as a “step towards mass surveillance and digital control”.
They add that civil liberties groups have raised concerns over the proposals, with Silkie Carlo, the director of Big Brother Watch, warning the system would “make Britain less free” and create “a domestic mass surveillance infrastructure that will likely sprawl from citizenship to benefits, tax, health, possibly even internet data and more”.
She added: “Incredibly sensitive information about each and every one of us would be hoarded by the state and vulnerable to cyber-attacks.”
The Liberal Democrats have also come out against the proposal with Ed Davey vowing that his party will 'fight against it tooth and nail - just as we successfully did against Tony Blair’s ID card'.
A motion going to both the Scottish and Welsh Liberal Democrat conferences asserts that the cornerstone of a liberal society is that law-abiding citizens should be free to live their lives without unnecessary control or interference from the state. These freedoms are fundamental rights, not privileges to be constrained or granted at the government’s discretion.
It adds that access to public services is a basic right of living in the United Kingdom, not a conditional entitlement subject to government control. Unlike many other countries, including our European neighbours, the UK lacks a written constitution to enshrine rights and protect citizens from excessive state intrusion.
A digital identity system would disproportionately disadvantage older people, disabled residents, and those on low incomes, who are most affected by digital exclusion, while the Government’s repeated failures to safeguard sensitive data demonstrates why citizens should not be compelled to entrust further personal information to the state.
