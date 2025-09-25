Thursday, September 25, 2025
For Trump read Farage
his conference speech on Tuesday. He asked representatives what kind of country we want, and was very clear where the Liberal Democrats stand on this question and on the Labour government.
He told us that Labour are not nearly ambitious enough to make the big changes our country needs, that they have no vision for our country’s future, no plan to really change things:
Conference, don’t just take it from me. That’s what Labour MPs and Labour members are saying about their own government. After being failed and neglected for so long, the country needed leadership. Clarity. Vision. It needed the Government to succeed. To turn things around. To just be better. Instead, they’ve lurched from mistake to mistake. From U-turn to U-turn. Crisis to crisis.
And look at who Labour have hurt along the way: Pensioners. Farmers. Carers. Disabled people. Small businesses.
Every day, Labour is looking more and more like Continuity Sunak. And our country is still crying out for change. And as every day goes by it gets clearer – the two old parties can’t deliver that change. Neither of those old parties can win back people’s trust. Neither of them will win the battle of ideas for the future of our country.
So it comes down to us. Or Nigel Farage.
Liberal Democrat change – true to British values. Transforming our economy, our public services and our politics. The real change people crave. Or Farage’s change. Change away from the country we love. Change towards Trump’s America.
Just imagine – if you can bear it…
Imagine living in the Trump-inspired country Farage wants us to become. Where there’s no NHS, so patients are hit with crippling insurance bills. Or denied healthcare altogether. That is Trump’s America. Don’t let it become Farage’s Britain.
Where we pay Putin for expensive fossil fuels and destroy our beautiful countryside with fracking – while climate change rages on. That is Trump’s America. Don’t let it become Farage’s Britain.
Where gun laws are rolled back, so schools have to teach our children what to do in case of a mass shooting. Trump’s America. Don’t let it become Farage’s Britain.
Where social media barons are free to poison young minds with impunity. Trump’s America. Don’t let it become Farage’s Britain.
Where the government tramples on our basic rights and freedoms, unconstrained by the European Convention on Human Rights. Where Andrew Tate – Andrew Tate – is held up as an example to young men. Where racism and misogyny get the tacit support of people in power. Where everything is in a constant state of chaos.
That is Trump’s America. Don’t let it become Farage’s Britain.
Instead of the real change Liberal Democrats have always championed – the change our country desperately needs – Farage is picking off groups of people, one by one. If you’ve got a mental health problem, Farage says you’re probably making it up. Even as suicides have risen to a 25-year high. If your child is disabled or has special needs, Farage says it’s been wrongly diagnosed. Even as parents struggle against the crisis in SEND. But of course, it’s on immigration where he claims to offer the change people want.
So let’s look at Farage’s record on immigration.
Who was it who campaigned to rip up twenty-seven return agreements, where in the EU, the United Kingdom could legally and fairly return people who had no right to be here? Yes it was Boris and the Conservatives – but it was also Nigel Farage.
He caused this crisis, and he should apologise.
And look at this hypocrite’s big announcement on deportation last month. Look at what his plan really means… Sending men, women and children who have fled the Taliban back to Afghanistan to be murdered by them. And even paying the Taliban to do it. That isn’t patriotic. That isn’t British. That isn’t who we are.
And that’s why it’s so frustrating – so infuriating – that Farage gets such an easy ride from the media. As he lies and divides, the BBC and others give Farage so much time and attention. But they never hold him to account for all the damage he has already done. The damage of Brexit. Farage was Brexit’s champion. The damage of Donald Trump. Farage campaigned for him. All the damage of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Farage backed them both.
So much that is broken in our country today is broken thanks to Nigel Farage.
And now he wants to break it even more. Unless we stop him.
And as if to prove Ed Davey right, the Guardian reports that Nigel Farage has refused to criticise Donald Trump’s dangerous claims that paracetamol, sold in the US as Tylenol, could cause autism, saying “science is never settled” and he would never “side with” medical experts.
This is despite scientists and global health agencies including the World Health Organization strongly dismissing Trump’s false claims, calling them misguided and saying the evidence linking paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism is “inconsistent”.
Farage is being as irresponsible as Trump in not making it clear that these vaccines are safe.
