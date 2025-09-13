Saturday, September 13, 2025
Ann of Swansea
council's website recalls her life:
Ann Hatton, also known as 'Ann of Swansea', began life as Ann Julia Kemble, born in Worcester in 1764 to the family of famous theatrical actors known across England; one of the most famous of these was her sister, Sarah Siddons. Ann began spending time on the stage, following her family's profession until a marriage that turned out to be bigamous left her poor and much of her early life was colourful and scandalous as she tried to survive in London - a press report of 1789 indicates that she was working in a bagnio when she was accidentally shot in the eye! It was during that time that Ann, as Ann Curtis, published her first collection of poetry.
She later married William Hatton and the couple moved to America where Ann had success on the Broadway stage, writing the first known libretto by a woman.
In 1799, Ann left America and moved to Swansea with William, where they took out a lease on the Swansea bathing house (it was situated where the west end of Swansea Civic Centre now stands), and the pair ran the house and lodgings together. This was at a time when Swansea was known as the "Brighton of Wales" and Swansea was turning itself as a fashionable resort to attract wealthy people looking to improve their health, spend time with friends, and potentially relocate to the town. Bathing was a desirable preoccupation, and the bathing house was in the perfect location on the seafront.
From 1810, after the death of her husband and moving to Kidwelly to run a dance school, Ann adopted the pseudonym "Ann of Swansea", and wrote a series of poetry and 16 popular gothic and romantic novels, including "Lovers and Friends", and "Guily or Not Guilty, or A Lesson for Husbands"
Ann died in Swansea on Boxing Day 1838 and is buried in St. John's churchyard (now St. Matthew's church) in High Street.
