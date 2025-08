An historic event will be taking place on Monday when the Swansea City Supporters' Trust will be unveiling a mural to five extraordinary men, all from a single street with just thirty three houses in my ward on Swansea Council.As the BBC reports , over a 13-year period in the middle of the 20th Century, Alice Street in the Cwmbwrla district of Swansea produced five Welsh international footballers, including the Charles brothers, John and Mel. The mural is a tribute to these men:It is one of the few examples in world football of such a small area rearing so many internationals. Over a century and a half of international football, Newcastle has produced 15 players, Bristol and Stoke 12 each, Southampton nine, but this one road in Swansea gave us five on their own.A film has been made about these men called Wonderland, which can be viewed here