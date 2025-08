UK Labour's obsession with controlling their Welsh branch has come back to hurt them before, not least when the decision to put Alun Michael in as First Minister led to them losing several so-called safe seats in the 1999 Welsh Assembly election, including Rhondda and Llanelli, and left them without a majority.Rhodri Morgan pushed back against this tendency to micro-manage the Welsh Government with his clear red water statement, but throughout his term and those of his successors, Labour Ministers in Westminster continued to put obstacles in the way of the Senedd securing more powers, something that continues to this day.It took the Liberal Democrats in government to change that approach with reforms to the Barnett formula, the release of key council housing assets and a new Government of Wales bill that better empowered Welsh Ministers. However, there was, and remains plenty more to do, including devolution of railways, justice and the crown estate.It has come as no surprise therefore that the UK Labour Party continues to try and exercise control by influencing who will sit in the Labour group in the Senedd after next year's elections. Nation Cymru reports that a senior Labour party figure has alleged that the decision to exclude a highly regarded activist from a shortlist of candidates is part of a strategy aimed at ensuring that the group of Welsh Labour Senedd Members elected in 2026 offers as little challenge as possible to Keir Starmer.This is a reference to business consultant Owain Williams, who was left off a shortlist of eight would-be MSs on Labour’s “closed list” in the newly created super-constituency of Caerdydd Ffynon Taf, which comprises the two Westminster seats of Cardiff North and Cardiff East:Anybody else getting a feeling of deja vu?