Friday, August 01, 2025
'Manbaby' Farage
Independent has a nice little story about an encounter between Nigel Farage and a Democrat politician.
The paper says that a heated confrontation took place in London between US Representative Jamie Raskin and Reform Party leader Nigel Farage during a US congressional delegation visit:
The dispute began when Raskin, a Democrat, made remarks critical of the Trump administration's approach to the First Amendment.
Farage, a vocal supporter of Trump, reportedly became furious, telling Raskin they were "not here to talk about Donald Trump" and calling him "pig-headed."
Raskin responded to Farage by referencing the American Revolution, stating, "This is why we had a revolution against you guys."
Other Democratic representatives, including Jasmine Crockett and Eric Swalwell, later described Farage as a "manbaby" and "unhinged" following the exchange.
Given Trump's unpopularity in the UK, even amongst Reform voters, his defence of Trump should get much wider pubicity.
The paper says that a heated confrontation took place in London between US Representative Jamie Raskin and Reform Party leader Nigel Farage during a US congressional delegation visit:
The dispute began when Raskin, a Democrat, made remarks critical of the Trump administration's approach to the First Amendment.
Farage, a vocal supporter of Trump, reportedly became furious, telling Raskin they were "not here to talk about Donald Trump" and calling him "pig-headed."
Raskin responded to Farage by referencing the American Revolution, stating, "This is why we had a revolution against you guys."
Other Democratic representatives, including Jasmine Crockett and Eric Swalwell, later described Farage as a "manbaby" and "unhinged" following the exchange.
Given Trump's unpopularity in the UK, even amongst Reform voters, his defence of Trump should get much wider pubicity.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home