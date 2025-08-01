.comment-link {margin-left:.6em;}

Friday, August 01, 2025

'Manbaby' Farage

The Independent has a nice little story about an encounter between Nigel Farage and a Democrat politician.

The paper says that a heated confrontation took place in London between US Representative Jamie Raskin and Reform Party leader Nigel Farage during a US congressional delegation visit:

The dispute began when Raskin, a Democrat, made remarks critical of the Trump administration's approach to the First Amendment.

Farage, a vocal supporter of Trump, reportedly became furious, telling Raskin they were "not here to talk about Donald Trump" and calling him "pig-headed."

Raskin responded to Farage by referencing the American Revolution, stating, "This is why we had a revolution against you guys."

Other Democratic representatives, including Jasmine Crockett and Eric Swalwell, later described Farage as a "manbaby" and "unhinged" following the exchange.
Given Trump's unpopularity in the UK, even amongst Reform voters, his defence of Trump should get much wider pubicity.
# posted by Peter Black : 6:00 AM
