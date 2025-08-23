



That was also filmed in Swansea, with some interesting use of locations. In one scene the leading characters are in Rhossili and get into a car to drive back to the city. However, the vehicle instead, heads out in the opposite direction towards Worms Head. It looked good on the screen though.



The book is a satire on life and culture in a Welsh seaside town, involving a married librarian who begins an affair with the bored wife of a local bigwig. Amis, who was of course, an English incomer to Swansea, mocks Wales's devotion to culture and learning as false and pretentious.



Amis's last novel, The Old Devils is also set in Swansea, with the television adaptation being filmed in Mumbles.



At the time I started at Swansea in 1978, Crefft, the student newspaper had just ceased to exist. I was involved a few years late in founding a replacement student newspaper called DoubleTake, that lasted a few years after I graduated before being replaced by the Waterfront newspaper. The illustration above is an interview with Kingsley Amis in Crefft in 1954