One of the drivers behind Reform's rise in the polls is the disproportionate amount of coverage they are getting in the media for their core messages. Inevitably, and quite rightly, there has been pushback.The Mirror reports that thousands of people have complained to Sky News about “excessive” coverage of Nigel Farage ’s Reform UK after the party set up its own broadcast studio to pump out slick, TV-style videos online.The paper says that twice last week, Sky News broadcast the live feed from Reform’s studio, prompting campaigners to accuse them of “outsourcing editorial control” to Farage’s far right party:And it isn't just Sky that needs to answer for this bias. Politics Home reports that Ed Davey has met with BBC boss Tim Davie to complain about the broadcaster’s coverage, which the Liberal Democrats claim is weighted too heavily in Reform UK’s favour.They say that the Liberal Democrat leader met Davie in Parliament in June to convey the party’s “frustration” over its allotted coverage:With major elections, including the Senedd and the Scottish Parliament, next year, it is important that balance in political coverage is restored. Reform have no members in the Scottish Parliament and only one in the Senedd. Surely, that needs to be taken account in the coverage.I would certainly not expect them to get greater coverage than the Liberal Demcrats in either country, who are better represented than them.