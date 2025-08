The Guardian reports on warnings by human rights organisations that the Online Safety Act together with the proscription of Palestine Action could result in platforms censoring Palestinian-related content.The paper says that Open Rights Group, Index on Censorship and others have written to Ofcom calling on it to provide clear guidance to platforms on distinguishing lawful expression from content deemed to be in support of terrorism.They signatories say that failure to act by the regulator act risks misidentification – including through algorithms – of support for Palestine as support for Palestine Action, which on 5 July became the first direct action protest group to be banned under UK anti-terrorism laws, and that it also runs the risk of misidentifying objections to Palestine Action’s proscription as unlawful support for the group:This mess is typical of Labour governments who already have a poor record with civil liberties and freedomw of expression, a failure that stretches back over several of their administrations.