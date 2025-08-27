



The culture of protest that Reform and their Tory helpers have unleashed will lead to people being judged on the colour of their skin, with authorities harrassing UK citizens for proof of residency because of the way they look.



The Independent reports that Farage has claimed that some 600,000 asylum seekers, including women and unaccompanied children, could be deported in the first parliament of a Reform UK government. In outlining his programme, I believe that the Reform leader's language borders on racism and incitement:



“But you know what the people protesting outside the Bell Hotel and at 30 migrant hotels on Saturday around the country weren't doing it because of the few children coming.



“They were doing it because over three quarters of those that come are young undocumented males who come from cultures that are entirely different from ours, who are very unlikely to assimilate into our community, who pose a risk to women and girls, and some of them, I'm afraid, pose a risk to national security. So it’s pretty clear, I think, what our priorities are.”



He has pledged to scale up detention capacity for asylum seekers to 24,000 and secure deals with countries such as Afghanistan, Eritrea and Iran to return migrants to their countries, claiming that the plan will cost £10 billion to implement but save £7 billion currently spent on illegal migration during the first five years.



He proposes to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights, which would apply only to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK. Will there be a purification programme as well?



It is little wonder that there has been widespread condemnation:



Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said Mr Farage’s plan “crumbles under the most basic scrutiny”.



“The idea that Reform UK is going to magic up some new places to detain people and deport them to, but don’t have a clue where those places would be, is taking the public for fools”.



She claimed that “Winston Churchill would be turning in his grave” over the plan to rip up the human rights convention.



Kolbassia Haoussou, from charity Freedom from Torture, reacted to Reform’s announcements saying: “This is not who we are as a country. Men, women and children are coming to the UK looking for safety. They are fleeing the unimaginable horrors of torture in places like Afghanistan, Sudan and Iran. And they desperately need our protection.”



Responding to Reform saying it would disapply the Refugee Convention and the Convention Against Torture, he added: “These laws were created in the aftermath of the second world war to protect us all. If Britain were to abandon this legacy it would hand repressive regimes around the world a gift.”



On potential payments to the Taliban to take back Afghan migrants, Daisy Cooper added:

Reform’s Taliban tribute plan would send British taxpayers’ cash to fund their oppressive regime, fuelling the persecution of Afghan women and children and betraying our brave armed forces who sacrificed so much fighting the Taliban. Clearly British values mean nothing to Farage and his band of plastic patriots.



Farage's proposals would isolate the UK and place us on a par with Putin's Russia and Belarus. They are a disgrace.