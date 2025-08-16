Saturday, August 16, 2025
A fortified home in a stunning location
The only problem was that whoever had put together the itinerary had obviously never been to Gower, because there is no way that a 52-seater coach can get anywhere near the castle on the narrow roads in that part of peninsular.
The castle is located in a dramatic location on the windswept coast of the Gower peninsula,` overlooking marshes and mudflats with the wild Llwchwr estuary beyond.
This fortified manor house was raised in stages by the wealthy de la Bere family, stewards to the lords of Gower, 700 years ago.
As the Cadw site says, mostly the de La Beres wanted to create an elegant family home in which to entertain high society guests:
The grand hall, guest chambers with indoor latrines and the lord’s solar, or private withdrawing room, all suggest considerable splendour.
But the watchtower, military-style crenellated wall-tops and a south-west tower raised to battlement height show that these were still dangerous times. Luxury and defence had to go hand in hand.
Nevertheless it was a century later before Weobley suffered serious damage during the uprising of Owain Glyndŵr in the early 15th century.
Welsh soldier Rhys ap Thomas picked the right side at the Battle of Bosworth when he placed his army of 2,000 men at the disposal of Henry Tudor, soon to become Henry VII.
His reward was a knighthood and a reputation as one of the up-and-coming men in the Tudor court. Weobley passed to the powerful Sir Rhys at the end of the 15th century. Although his main seat was at nearby Carew Castle, he still found the time to upgrade his manor house beside the mudflats.
In particular he added the two-storey porch block to provide a more stately entrance to the hall and private quarters. His lofty position in society demanded no less.
But the family’s influence was short-lived. His grandson Rhys ap Gruffudd was executed for treason in the reign of Henry VIII and the castle reverted to the Crown.
Nowadays, the castle is a visitor attraction, open all year round, even boasting a gift shop. It is also the home of the Gower Folk Festival in the second weekend of June. And the nearby beaches and pubs are well worth visiting as well.
