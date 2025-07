The Guardian reports that at least 90 people have been arrested across the UK at events related to Palestine Action, in the third week of demonstrations since the group was banned as a terrorist organisation.The paper says that demonstrations have been held in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol and Truro on Saturday as part of a campaign coordinated by Defend Our Juries:The question is what are the court going to do with all these people? Are they going to send them to already over-crowded prisons as envisaged by the Home Secretary? And if they do, are we going to get suffragette-style hunger strikes to make the point?And where is the tipping point when the government will have to rethink their approach to this issue? Can they face-down continued passive resistance for ever? We will have to see.