The Observer reports that the singer Charlotte Church and veteran peace campaigners are among hundreds who have signed a letter describing the move to ban the group Palestine Action as “a major assault on our freedoms”.They add that trade unionists, activists and politicians have also added their names to the letter opposing the group’s proscription under anti-terrorism laws last week:In the meantime, protestors opposed to this government's 'abuse' of the terrorism legislation, and who are determined to test the law, are being arrested, including an 83 year old priest . We have yet to see how the courts will treat those protesters but if others follow their example I imagine that the government will have an embarrassing problem on their hands.