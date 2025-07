The Guardian reports that the UN organisation for disabled people’s rights has asked the UK government for details about the impact of its welfare bill, expressing its concerns about the potential adverse effects.The paper says that n a rare intervention, the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities asked about the legislation after receiving “credible information” that it seemed likely to worsen the rights of disabled people:Whatever this bill turns out to say after all the concessions to Labour MPs, there is no hiding the inevitablity that a large number of disabled people will be worse off.